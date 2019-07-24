(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat 1 pct on tech losses, weak earnings
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Wednesday on concerns over weak corporate earnings, led by losses in tech bluechips. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.15 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,082.3. Trading volume was moderate at 841.58 million shares worth 4.11 trillion won (US$3.49 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 631 to 200.
Starting lower, the index extended losses as institutions dumped large-cap stocks on concerns over weak corporate earnings from major players and an escalating trade conflict with Japan.
Investors were closely watching whether the United States and China will resume trade talks next week. Also, investors remained wary of further Japanese export restrictions on South Korea.
"Although fresh hope is rising over trade talks between the U.S. and China, the drawn-out issue has failed to inject impetus into the local stock market," Lee Young-kon, an analyst at Hana Investment & Securities, said. "Investors also seem to be trying to lock in recent gains."
Institutions dumped a net 113.32 billion won worth of local stocks, while foreigners and individuals purchased a net 58.92 billion won and 52.17 billion won, respectively.
Tech shares were bearish, taking a breather after a recent rally.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 1.9 percent to 46,400 won, and major chipmaker SK hynix was down 1.52 percent at 77,600 won.
Bio shares slumped on downbeat earnings reports.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion decreased 1.1 percent to 180,000 won, and Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, sank 2.77 percent to 281,000 won after reporting operating losses in the second quarter.
S-Oil, the nation's the third-largest oil refiner, edged down 0.32 percent to 94,500 won, after swinging to red in the second quarter due to weak refining margins and currency losses
The South Korean won closed at 1,177.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1 won from Tuesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1.8 basis points to 1.321 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond lost 1.3 basis points to 1.370 percent.
