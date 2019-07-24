S. Korean Bond Yields on July 24, 2019
All Headlines 16:32 July 24, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.424 1.436 -1.2
3-year TB 1.321 1.339 -1.8
10-year TB 1.465 1.472 -0.7
2-year MSB 1.341 1.359 -1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.830 1.843 -1.3
91-day CD 1.560 1.590 -3.0
(END)
