Hyundai's SUV focus will mitigate challenges: Fitch
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said Hyundai Motor Group's focus on sport utility vehicles will help it ride out the operating challenges ahead.
Referring to Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp., Fitch Ratings said in a statement, "The earnings of Korean automakers are likely to continue improving for the rest of the year due to favorable foreign-currency exchange rates and better product mix."
Early this week, Hyundai reported a 23 percent on-year rise in second-quarter net profit at 999 billion won (US$849 million), while Kia posted a 52 percent on-year jump at 505 billion won, helped by a weaker won against the U.S. dollar and robust sales of their SUV models.
Fitch said it expected sales to improve further with the U.S. launch of the Palisade SUV in July, the recent release of the entry-level Venue SUV and the planned debut of the Genesis SUV GV80 later this year.
Kia's sales will also be boosted by increased production of the Telluride SUV in its U.S. plant following its recent expansion. The entry-level SUV Seltos, released in Korea this month, will also help its earnings this year, it said.
Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.
