(ROUNDUP) Bolton meets top S. Korean officials amid Seoul-Tokyo trade spat, air intrusion row
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton held a series of meetings with ranking South Korean officials on Wednesday to discuss a set of alliance issues amid Seoul's trade spat with Japan and fresh tensions involving China and Russia over an airspace intrusion.
Bolton held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. He arrived in Seoul Tuesday for a two-day stay.
The meetings took place amid tricky a diplomatic situation facing South Korea, including a row over Japan's export curbs and a recent intrusion by Chinese and Russian warplanes into the South's air defense identification zone (KADIZ).
Seoul and Tokyo are locked in a conflict over Japan's export restrictions on high-tech materials in apparent retaliation against court rulings in South Korea over Japan's wartime forced labor.
Potential drawn-out tensions between Washington's two allies could hamper their trilateral security cooperation, a key to countering North Korea's threats and keeping China's growing military clout in check.
Fresh tensions involving China and Russia were sparked as a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace above the easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea twice on Tuesday, prompting South Korea's Air Force to fire warning shots.
The incursions took place right after two Chinese and two Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ without prior notice.
As for escalating tensions over Japan's export restrictions, Bolton highlighted the need to explore diplomatic solutions, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
In the talks, Bolton reaffirmed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral security cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and regional peace and security.
"(Kang and Bolton) agreed to work closely together for a diplomatic solution through dialogue so that there won't be any worsening of the situation between Korea and Japan, under the basic understanding that it will suit the interests of every party concerned," the ministry said.
They also reaffirmed that trilateral cooperation between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington is vital to achieving the common goal of complete denuclearization and regional stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministries.
After the meeting with Kang, Bolton told reporters that he had "very productive discussions on a wide range of issues and looked forward to cooperation going forward," without taking any questions.
During their meeting, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Bolton vowed cooperation for trilateral ties involving Japan.
"The two sides shared an understanding on continued security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, and agreed to cooperate closely for the development of such bilateral ties, as well as trilateral relations involving the U.S.," the defense ministry said in a release.
Seoul said earlier it may review a military information-sharing accord with Japan amid a trade feud with Tokyo.
The U.S. has voiced strong support for the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed in 2016.
If Seoul discards the pact, it could be a blow to Washington's pursuit of stronger trilateral security cooperation involving the two allies.
As for the airspace intrusion row, Bolton called for close consultation between Seoul and Washington in the case of a similar incident in the future, according to presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.
Some experts raised speculation that the KADIZ row and the trespassing by the Russian plane might have intended to test the trilateral cooperation involving Washington and its allies.
But Russia told the Korean government that the air intrusion was not intended and was probably caused by a technical glitch, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
As for the matter of defense cost sharing, the allies decided to seek consultations, based on the spirit of the Seoul-Washington alliance in a manner that would be the most "reasonable and fair," according to Ko.
Under the one-year contract signed in March, Seoul will pay 1.04 trillion won (US$883 million) in 2019 for the operation of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), up from 960 billion won the previous year.
The allies need to start negotiations in coming months on sharing USFK costs after the end of this year.
Sources said Bolton did not ask Seoul to dispatch troops to join U.S.-led efforts to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz off Iran.
Before his trip, speculation was rampant that Bolton may call for Seoul to join the U.S. initiative by sending troops or naval vessels or contributing funds.
But Bolton and Chung agreed to continue discussions over how to cooperate to ensure free navigation through waters off Iran.
On the North Korea issue, the allies reaffirmed close coordination and shared the understanding that there should be practical progress for denuclearization talks.
The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks during their surprise meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the end of June, but no schedule for a resumption has yet been set.
The national security advisors of the allies held a working luncheon that also involved their respective aides.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
