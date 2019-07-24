(Gwangju Swimming) Italian sets medals record, no Sun on podium

Sun made headlines as much for incidents at the medal ceremony as for his victories. In the 400m ceremony on Sunday, Mack Horton, silver medalist from Australia, refused to stand next to Sun at the top for photos. Two days later in the 200m medal ceremony, bronze medalist Duncan Scott from Britain did the same. Both Horton and Scott were warned by FINA for their apparent protest to Sun's presence here, despite allegations that Sun had violated doping rules.