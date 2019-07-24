(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) 2nd world record in pool, deuces wild for Italy
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more results; ADDS photos, comments)
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Kristof Milak of Hungary accomplished something Wednesday that few others in swimming have done: wipe Michael Phelps' name from the record books.
Milak won the men's 200m butterfly at the FINA World Championships with a new world record time of 1:50.73. In claiming his first world title, Milak broke Phelps' mark by 0.78 second.
Daiya Seto of Japan finished well behind for second place at 1:53.86, followed by the 2017 champion, Chad le Clos of South Africa, with 1:54.15.
This was the second world record set in Gwangju, following Adam Peaty's record of 56.88 seconds set in the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Sunday.
"Today, I tried to switch off everything, and I tried not to think of swimming at all before the race," Milak said. "It's a tremendous honor to set such a great record."
Also on Wednesday, Italy produced two world champions.
Federica Pellegrini collected her record eighth medal in the women's 200m freestyle at the swimming world championships on Wednesday.
And it was in every athetes' favorite color: gold.
From the star-studded field in the final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, Pellegrini emerged as the champion with a time of 1:54.22.
Pellegrini, who has four gold, three silver and one bronze from the 200m free, is the first swimmer with eight medals in a particular individual event.
She edged out Ariarne Titmus of Australia by 0.44 second in a thrilling finish. This was the second medal in Gwangju for Titmus, who stunned American star Katie Ledecky for the 400m free title on Sunday.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden got bronze in 1:54.78, her first world championships medal in an individual race longer than 100m.
Pellegrini, a 30-year-old who quipped after the race that she is "too old for this," joins Katinka Hosszu (200m and 400m individual medley) and Sjostrom (100m butterfly) as the only women to have won a particular individual event four times.
There was no drama on the medal podium on Wednesday.
Sun Yang of China, who has been at the center of two incidents during medal ceremonies, finished in sixth in the 800m freestyle.
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won his first title and a third career medal in this event, after silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017, with a time of 7:39.27.
Henrik Christiansen of Norway got silver in 7:41.28, giving his country its first medal in this event. David Aubry of France took silver in 7:42.08.
Sun, who won the 800m free three straight times starting in 2011, before finishing fifth in 2017, ended up in sixth place this time, in 7:45.01.
Paltrinieri took the lead at the 250m split and never got caught the rest of the way.
"It's crazy. The 800 is not even my favorite race, I was focusing more on the 1,500," Paltrinieri said. "I'm surprised. This is a very good time, and I've never won a gold medal in the 800."
This was the final race in Gwangju for Sun, who earlier on the 400m and 200m freestyle titles.
Sun made headlines as much for incidents at the medal ceremony as for his victories. In the 400m ceremony on Sunday, Mack Horton, silver medalist from Australia, refused to stand next to Sun at the top for photos. Two days later in the 200m medal ceremony, bronze medalist Duncan Scott from Britain did the same. Both Horton and Scott were warned by FINA for their apparent protest to Sun's presence here, despite allegations that Sun had violated doping rules.
Sun is accused of smashing vials of his blood sample last year. FINA cleared him to compete in South Korea but the World Anti-Doping Agency has challenged that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A hearing is set for September.
Adam Peaty of Britain won the men's 50m breaststroke to become the first to claim this event three times.
With a time of 26.06, Peaty defeated Brazilian Felipe Lima by 0.60. Another Brazilian, Joao Gomes Junior, finished third in 26.69.
Peaty is the first to claim this event three times, and he's done that for third straight competition.
Peaty joins Dressel and Sun as the double gold medalists in the pool in Gwangju. Peaty earlier won the 100m breaststroke.
Australia took the mixed 4x100m medley relay gold medal, with a time of 3:39.08 to nip the United States by 0.02 and deny the Americans a three-peat.
Britain took the bronze in 3:40.68, with Peaty picking up his second medal of the evening.
American Caeleb Dressel also missed out on his third gold medal in Gwangju, after taking the 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m butterfly titles. He won a record-tying seven gold medals in 2017.
This is Australia's first medal in the event, which was first contested in 2015.
Earlier in the day, Dressel won the men's 100m freestyle semifinals in 47.35. Dressel has already bagged two gold medals here, in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m butterfly.
Kathleen Baker of the United States led everyone in the women's 50m backstroke semis in 27.62 seconds. Etiene Medeiros, defending champion from Brazil, was 0.07 behind.
Baker has a 100m backstroke silver and 200m backstroke bronze, both from 2017.
Hali Flickinger of the United States topped the women's 200m butterfly semifinals in 2:06.25.
South Korean Park Su-jin, who got into the semis as a reserve after a swimmer withdrew, finished in 13th place, missing out on the final that is open to the top eight.
In the men's 200m individual medley semifinals, Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland had the fastest time with 1:56.73.
The last eight gold medals in this event have gone to an American, including Chase Kalisz in 2017. He finished fourth in the semis.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
1
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
4
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae