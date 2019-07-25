(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. goes for 'three-peat' in women's water polo
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States will chase its third straight women's water polo title at the world championships on Friday.
The Americans will take on Spain in the gold medal game, a rematch of the 2017 final. Two years ago in Budapest, the U.S. prevailed 13-6.
No team has won three consecutive women's water polo titles since the event was first contested in 1986.
The U.S. has won four of the past six titles in women's water polo, dating back to 2007, with Greece (2011) and Spain (2013) being the two exceptions in that span.
Also on Friday, five gold medals will be awarded in swimming, including in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.
Britain will try to win its third straight title, while the United States will seek a return to the top of the podium after six years away.
Britain ended the American winning streak in this event at five in 2015, and went on to capture the next two titles. The U.S. team settled for silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017.
The U.S. still has the most world titles in this event all-time, with eight championships out of 17 competitions.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Friday. All times are local.
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Men's 100m butterfly, heats (10 a.m.~)
Women's 200m backstroke, heats
Men's 50m freestyle, heats
Women's 50m butterfly, heats
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay, heats
Women's 800m freestyle, heats
Women's 100m freestyle, final
Men's 100m butterfly, semifinals
Women's 200m backstroke, semifinals
Men's 50m freestyle, semifinals
Women's 200m breaststroke, final
Men's 200m backstroke, final
Women's 50m butterfly, semifinals
Men's 200m breaststroke, final
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Women's seventh place game, Greece vs. Netherlands (2 p.m.)
Women's fifth place game, Russia vs. Italy (3:30 p.m.)
Women's third place game, Australia vs. Hungary (5 p.m.)
Women's final, United States vs. Spain (6:30 p.m.)
