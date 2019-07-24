(Gwangju Swimming) Hungary's Kristof Milak breaks WR in men's 200m butterfly
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Kristof Milak of Hungary broke the world record in the men's 200m butterfly at the world championships on Wednesday, capturing his first title in the process.
Milak won the event in 1:50.73 to become the first to break the 1:51 barrier. Michael Phelps of the United States had held the previous record of 1:51.51 for 10 years.
Daiya Seto of Japan was a distant second at 1:53.86, followed by the 2017 champion Chad le Clos of South Africa in 1:54.15.
Both le Clos and Milak were ahead of the world record pace at the 100m split, but the Hungarian pulled ahead at the 150m mark, still on pace to shatter Phelps' mark.
And Milak still had more in him, as he covered the final 50m in 29.16 seconds, fastest in the field.
Milak's was the second record set at the competition in Gwangju. On Sunday, Adam Peaty of Britain broke his own world record in the men's 100m breaststroke with 56.88 seconds in the semifinals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
1
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report