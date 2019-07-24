S. Korean consulate issues travel advisory for citizens traveling to Hong Kong
HONG KONG, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday asked its nationals traveling to the city to exercise caution after a violent attack on pro-democracy protesters over the weekend.
In a travel advisory, the consulate general urged South Korean nationals to avoid visiting sites of pro-democracy demonstrations and refrain from inappropriate behavior if they are near such sites.
Hong Kong police are investigating the attack that left 45 people injured, including a man who was in critical condition.
The attack came as millions of people in Hong Kong have taken to the streets to protest an extradition bill that critics say is an attempt by China to undermine Hong Kong's democracy.
(END)
