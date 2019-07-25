N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
All Headlines 06:24 July 25, 2019
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday fired an unidentified projectile from near its east coast city of Wonsan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
North Korea last fired a short-range missile on May 9.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
5
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae