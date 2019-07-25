Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS

All Headlines 06:24 July 25, 2019

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday fired an unidentified projectile from near its east coast city of Wonsan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

North Korea last fired a short-range missile on May 9.
