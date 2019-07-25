Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Russia tells conflicting accounts over air intrusion into S. Korean airspace (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Russia denies earlier admission that it intruded into S. Korean airspace (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae in talks with U.S. to send troops to Hormuz (Donga llbo)
-- Russia denies earlier claim about intrusion into S. Korean airspace (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Russia flip-flops on claim about air intrusion (Segye Times)
-- A brazen Russia says S. Korea caused 'airborne disorder' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea facing triple whammy with THAAD, forced labor, air intrusion (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With no mediation for Japan row, Bolton bills Seoul for defense-sharing cost, Hormuz troops (Hankyoreh)
-- Japanese tools used in North Korea's Hwaseong-13 development: report (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver set to tap into finance biz through spinoff (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea blasts Japan over trade curbs at WTO (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Russian attache regrets incursion (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul: Russia changed story after blaming glitch for air intrusion (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. backs Korea's response to aerial violation (Korea Times)
