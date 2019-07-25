U.S. aware of reports of N.K. short-range projectile launch: senior official
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports that North Korea has launched a short-range projectile, a senior U.S. government official said Wednesday, declining to comment further.
The comment comes after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said two projectiles had been fired from North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday (Seoul time).
"We are aware of reports of a short-range projectile launched from North Korea," the official told Yonhap News Agency, referring to one, not two, projectiles. "We have no further comment."
Earlier, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired two projectiles that flew about 430 kilometers into the East Sea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
