S. Korean economy grows 1.1 pct on-quarter in Q2: BOK
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is estimated to have expanded 1.1 percent in the second quarter, a dramatic turnaround from an unexpected contraction the previous quarter, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an estimated 1.1 percent from three months earlier in the April-June period, after backtracking 0.4 percent in the previous quarter, according to advance data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The estimate marks the highest on-quarter growth since the third quarter of 2017, when Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 1.5 percent.
Asia's fourth-largest economy increased at an annualized rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter, also marking the highest growth since the last quarter of 2018, according to the BOK.
The central bank earlier slashed its annual growth outlook to 2.2 percent for the year from the 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier, citing prolonged trade tensions.
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December, while its consumer prices continue to grow at below 1 percent and facility investment also has remained in the doldrums amid increased economic uncertainty.
In the three months ended June 30, exports increased 2.3 percent from three months earlier, with imports growing 3 percent, the BOK said.
Private consumption also picked up pace in the second quarter, growing 0.7 percent from three months earlier, compared with a 0.1 percent on-quarter increase in the first quarter.
Government consumption rose by 2.5 percent on increased health care benefits.
