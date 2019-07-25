Mirae Asset-led consortium to sell coffee brand CBTL for US$350 mln
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by South Korea's leading asset management firm Mirae Asset Global Investments has agreed to sell U.S. coffee brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) for US$350 million, according to industry sources Thursday.
Jollibee Foods Corp., Philippines' largest food service network operator, will hold an 80 percent share in CBTL, with the remainder to be owned by its business partner in Vietnam.
Back in 2013, Mirae Asset Global acquired the California-based coffee chain operator by forming the consortium with global private equity funds for around 300 billion won (US$254 million).
Established in 1963, Coffee Bean has some 1,200 outlets in 30 different countries. The company started operating in South Korea in 2001.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
