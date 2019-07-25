N. Korea's foreign minister unlikely to attend regional forum next month: sources
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is unlikely to attend an upcoming regional forum to be held in Thailand early next month, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
Ri has reportedly notified the host country that he will be skipping the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) scheduled to be held in Bangkok from next Thursday to Aug. 3, according to the sources.
It is unusual for the North's top diplomat to skip the ARF as the reclusive communist state has used it as a major platform to voice its opinions on its nuclear weapons program and other security issues. North Korea has sent its foreign minister to the forum every year since 2003.
Ri's absence, if confirmed, could dash hopes for much-anticipated high-level nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. The U.S. has also sent its top diplomat to the annual gathering.
It was widely expected that Ri could meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the ARF, an occasion that would help accelerate long-suspended nuclear talks between the two sides.
Little progress has been made since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border last month and agreed to resume working-level talks in the near future.
Washington is reportedly pushing to arrange the promised meeting, but Pyongyang has made no official response.
The North recently slammed Washington for its plan to hold joint military drills with South Korea next month, calling them a rehearsal for invasion and warning that they could affect the prospects of the agreed-upon talks.
Early on Thursday, Pyongyang fired two projectiles into the East Sea, further ratcheting up uncertainty over the resumption of talks with Washington.
Trump recently said there was "very positive" correspondence recently with North Korea and that the two sides will meet for nuclear talks when the communist regime is ready.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
