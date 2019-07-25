(3rd LD) SK hynix to cut memory output on weak Q2 earnings, readies for Japan's export curbs

"The company has secured as much stockpiles as it can of some materials (imported from Japan), while diversifying vendors and minimizing their input required in production," Cha Jin-Seok, the chief financial officer of SK hynix, said in a conference call. "If (the Japanese export restrictions) are prolonged, we cannot rule out the possibility of the move causing the disruption in production. We will keep a close eye on the situation to take appropriate measures."