Banks' daily FX turnover increases in Q2
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The daily foreign exchange turnover by banks in South Korea surged 4.9 percent in the second quarter largely due to an increase in transactions of derivatives, central bank data showed Thursday.
The daily foreign exchange turnover came to US$57.63 billion in the April-June period, up $2.67 billion, or 4.9 percent, from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The daily trading volume of foreign exchange derivatives jumped 6.6 percent to $37.33 billion over the cited period, while that of foreign exchange spots gained 1.7 percent to $20.3 billion.
The central bank largely attributed the rise in the foreign exchange turnover to increased volatility, noting the volatility in the won-dollar exchange rate increased to 0.30 in the second quarter from 0.26 in the January-March period.
By currency, the daily dollar-won exchange volume came to $14.25 billion in the second quarter, up 2.4 percent from three months earlier.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
