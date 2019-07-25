Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 25, 2019
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/24 Rain 90
Incheon 28/24 Rain 90
Suwon 29/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 30/26 Rain 70
Daejeon 29/26 Rain 80
Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 90
Gangneung 32/27 Sunny 90
Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 33/26 Rain 60
Busan 28/24 Cloudy 30
