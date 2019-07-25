Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 July 25, 2019

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/24 Rain 90

Incheon 28/24 Rain 90

Suwon 29/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 30/26 Rain 70

Daejeon 29/26 Rain 80

Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 90

Gangneung 32/27 Sunny 90

Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/26 Rain 60

Busan 28/24 Cloudy 30

