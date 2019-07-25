Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 25
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N. Korea fires projectiles into East Sea
-- Follow-up on Russia's airspace intrusion
-- Kang Daniel's media showcase for solo debut album
-- Interview with 'The Divine Fury' actor Park Seo-joon
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings reports from SK hynix, Naver, Shinhan Financial
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS