Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 25

All Headlines 09:43 July 25, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N. Korea fires projectiles into East Sea

-- Follow-up on Russia's airspace intrusion

-- Kang Daniel's media showcase for solo debut album

-- Interview with 'The Divine Fury' actor Park Seo-joon

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from SK hynix, Naver, Shinhan Financial

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
