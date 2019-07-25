Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung to release Galaxy Fold in Sept.

All Headlines 10:05 July 25, 2019

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will release its long-delayed Galaxy Fold in September, after fixing problems and improving the design of the foldable device.

#Samsung #Galaxy Fold
