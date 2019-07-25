(LEAD) Samsung to release Galaxy Fold with more durable design in Sept.
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will release its long-delayed Galaxy Fold in select markets in September, after fixing durability issues and improving the design of the foldable device.
The South Korean tech giant had initially planned to launch the US$1,980 foldable device in the United States on April 22 but postponed the date over durability issues.
A few malfunctions have been linked to user error by some reviewers who removed a protective film that is integral to the screen, but there were other instances of problems with the device itself.
"Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience," Samsung said in a release.
The top protective layer of the display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.
The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps and additional metal layers underneath the display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.
The space between the hinge and body of the Galaxy Fold has been reduced, it said.
Samsung said it has also worked on optimizing more apps and services to improve customer experience with the new interface.
"Samsung is conducting final product tests to make the Galaxy Fold available to consumers starting in September in select markets," the company said, without elaborating on the schedule and the list of markets.
