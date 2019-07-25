(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) 2 S. Korean swimmers reach semifinals
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean swimmers reached the semifinals of their respective races at the world championships Thursday, by far the most productive day for the host nation so far.
Lee Ju-ho qualified for the semifinals in the men's 200m backstroke at the FINA World Championships, becoming the third swimmer from the host country to reach that stage in this competition.
Lee clocked 1:57.80 to finish in 12th place in the heats, with the top 16 moving on to the semis, scheduled for a 9:35 p.m. start Thursday.
Ryan Murphy, the 2017 silver medalist, won the heats in 1:56.61, followed by the defending champion from Russia, Evgeny Rylov, in 1:56.76.
Moments later, Back Su-yeon qualified for the semifinals in the women's 200m breaststroke, finishing right on the number in 16th place in 2:26.56.
Back finished 0.21 ahead of the 17th-place Yu Jingyao of China.
Sydney Pickrem of Canada won the heats in 2:24.63. The semifinals will begin at 9:21 p.m.
This is the fifth day of the swimming races at this competition, and only one South Korean, Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley, has reached the final. Park Su-jin is the only other to go as deep as the semifinals, having done so in the women's 200m butterfly Wednesday. Park only got into the semis when a swimmer who finished ahead of her in the heats withdrew.
Earlier on Thursday, Jeong So-eun missed the cut in the women's 100m freestyle heats, finishing 35th out of 93 with a time of 55.86.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
