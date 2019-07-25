(LEAD) NSC to discuss N. Korean missile launch: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) will soon discuss the issue of North Korea's latest missile firing, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Immediately after the North launched two short-range missiles early in the morning, President Moon Jae-in received a briefing from the NSC, according to Han Jun-woo, Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman.
Cheong Wa Dae is thoroughly handling the situation through the "crisis management center" of the national security office, he said.
The government "recognized" the North's move in advance to fire missiles and has closely monitored it, he said.
A "swift response system" among relevant government agencies is in operation, with the authorities of South Korea and the United States trying to get specific information related to the missiles, Han said, adding the NSC standing committee will discuss the issue in the afternoon.
The NSC holds its weekly session on Thursdays, mostly presided over by Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser.
