The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:03 July 25, 2019
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.51 1.52
2-M 1.52 1.54
3-M 1.53 1.55
6-M 1.51 1.53
12-M 1.48 1.49
(END)
