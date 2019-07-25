U.S. biz officials concerned over Tokyo's export curbs
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. business officials are worrying that Japan's export curbs against South Korea will hurt the global supply chain and have a negative impact on different sectors as well, Seoul's top trade official said Wednesday.
Seoul's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is currently in the United States as Seoul is ratcheting up its move to win support from the international community for its fight to fend off export curbs by Tokyo.
Starting this month, Japan implemented strict regulations for exports of three key materials to South Korea, which are crucial for the production of chips and displays, claiming Seoul runs a lax system for the control of goods that can be diverted for military purposes.
"We shared a mutual understanding that such measures (by Japan) should be implemented in a transparent, objective and predictable manner," Yoo told reporters.
"It is clear that the U.S. and its industries started to express concern over the potential impact (of the export curb) on not only the chip industry but also on related segments," Yoo said. "Our goal is to have (Japan) retract (the restriction)."
Yoo plans to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday.
A day earlier, a group of U.S. trade associations sent a letter to Yoo and her Japanese counterpart Hiroshige Seko, where they claimed Japan's export curbs would undermine the global supply chain and deliver long-term damage to the global manufacturing sector.
Seoul denies allegations made by Tokyo over its export control system and claims Japan's retaliation was politically motivated in response to a Seoul court's ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
Nevertheless, Tokyo is also pushing to remove South Korea from its list of trusted buyers, which could affect some 1,000 items, as it would require Japanese companies to apply for an individual license to export items to South Korea.
