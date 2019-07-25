Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as lackluster corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 15.88 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,066.42 as of 11:20 a.m.
Late morning trade was bearish as institutions continued to dump local stocks on concerns over downbeat corporate earnings.
LG Chem, the nation's leading chemicals firm, dipped 4.53 percent after its net profit tumbled 83 percent in the second quarter due to one-off costs related to energy storage system fires.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, soared 8.1 percent despite sluggish second-quarter earnings as investors bet on its plan to expand financial services.
Tech shares were up after chip giant SK hynix said it plans to cut its memory chip production this year, easing concerns over a supply glut that weighed on memory prices.
SK hynix moved up 1.29 percent despite gloomy second-quarter profit numbers. Its bigger rival, Samsung Electronics, gained 1.19 percent.
Hyundai Mobis, the parts maker for Hyundai Motor, jumped 5.38 percent after booking upbeat quarterly results on strong demand for electric vehicle components.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.6 won against the U.S. greenback, down 1.7 from Wednesday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS