(2nd LD) (News Focus) N. Korea seeks to up the ante in nuclear talks with latest missile launches

"Right after disclosing a newly built submarine in an apparent reaction to the joint military drills planned by the South and the U.S., the North fired two short-range missiles as part of efforts to raise the morale of its people and military ahead of July 27," Cheong Seong-chang, a senior researcher at the Sejong Institute said, referring to the date when the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War was signed.