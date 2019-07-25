Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range missiles toward the East Sea in what appears to be a move designed to put pressure on the United States and draw more concessions ahead of its possible nuclear talks with Washington.
"North Korea fired one short-range missile at around 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m., from Hodo Peninsula near its eastern coastal town of Wonsan into the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea blasts Japan's export curbs at WTO meeting
SEOUL/GENEVA -- South Korea's deputy trade minister attending a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting has slammed Japan's export curbs as a "diplomatic retaliation," as Seoul sought to draw international support in its trade feud with the neighboring country.
After raising the Japanese export curbs at the WTO's General Council meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, Kim Seung-ho told reporters that he offered high-level talks to Japan to discuss the issue, but Tokyo did not provide a response to the offer.
-----------------
U.S. asked partner nations to join military coalition for Strait of Hormuz: envoy
WASHINGTON -- The United States asked its partner nations last week, including South Korea, to join a U.S.-led military coalition to protect strategically vital waters off Iran, Seoul's top envoy to Washington said Wednesday.
In a briefing with reporters, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je said the request was made Friday during a State Department-hosted briefing with the Washington-based diplomatic corps.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Korean economy bounces back in Q2, but outlook still murky
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is estimated to have expanded 1.1 percent in the second quarter, a dramatic turnaround from an unexpected contraction the previous quarter, partly afforded by increased government spending that offset a skid in private spending, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an estimated 1.1 percent from three months earlier in the April-June period, after backtracking 0.4 percent in the previous quarter, according to advance data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
S. Korea, Russia to hold working-level talks over airspace intrusion
SEOUL -- South Korea and Russia were to hold a working-level meeting on Thursday over a Russian warplane's recent violation of Korean airspace, the defense ministry here said, amid conflicting accounts of the incident from the two countries.
On Tuesday, the Russian A-50 early-warning jet intruded into Korean airspace twice in the East Sea near its easternmost islets of Dokdo, prompting the South Korean Air Force to fire hundreds of warning shots, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
U.S. biz officials concerned over Tokyo's export curbs
WASHINGTON -- U.S. business officials are worrying that Japan's export curbs against South Korea will hurt the global supply chain and have a negative impact on different sectors as well, Seoul's top trade official said Wednesday.
Seoul's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is currently in the United States as Seoul is ratcheting up its move to win support from the international community for its fight to fend off export curbs by Tokyo.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Samsung to release Galaxy Fold with more durable design in Sept.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will release its long-delayed Galaxy Fold in select markets in September, after fixing durability issues and improving the design of the foldable device.
The South Korean tech giant had initially planned to launch the US$1,980 foldable device in the United States on April 22 but postponed the date over durability issues.
-----------------
(2nd LD) SK hynix eyes output cut as falling chip prices hurt bottom line
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc. said Thursday that it plans to adjust chip production as it posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings due to lower memory chip prices.
Net profit for the world's No. 2 memory chip maker came to 537 billion won (US$455.8 billion) in the April-June period, plunging 88 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Auction to sell Asiana Airlines begins
SEOUL -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, on Thursday began the process of selling its airline unit with the aim to complete it this year.
The group put its construction affiliate Kumho Industrial Co.'s entire 33.5 percent stake in Asiana Airlines up for sale to secure liquidity as the group faces a cash crunch.
-----------------
(2nd LD) (Gwangju Swimming) 2 S. Korean swimmers reach semifinals
GWANGJU -- Two South Korean swimmers reached the semifinals of their respective races at the world championships Thursday, by far the most productive day for the host nation so far.
Lee Ju-ho qualified for the semifinals in the men's 200m backstroke at the FINA World Championships, becoming the third swimmer from the host country to reach that stage in this competition.
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS