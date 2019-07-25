Japan's export curbs to negatively impact global economy: AMCHAM
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) said Thursday that Japan's export curbs against South Korea are not good for the two neighbors, as well as for the global economy.
"The tightening of (Japan's) export controls on critical materials to South Korea will have damaging effects on trade between Korea and Japan, and it will have negative implications globally," AMCHAM said in a statement.
The American business lobby said it is "willing to do what it can to facilitate a resolution" over the trade feud.
Early this month, Japan tightened regulations on exports to Korea of three high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays. Japan is even threatening to remove Korea from its "whitelist" of countries given preferential treatment in trade procedures.
Japan's move is seen as a retaliatory measure against a Seoul court ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
A rapid and fair settlement of this matter is badly needed in order to minimize the damage to both economies and avoid any increase in tension between the neighbors, both of whom are strong allies of the United States, AMCHAM said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS