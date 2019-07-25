(Gwangju Swimming) British swimmer Peaty hoping athletes will have more 'voice'
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- British swimming star Adam Peaty doesn't just race for himself. He wants to work for fellow athletes to ensure they all have "a voice."
At a press conference on Thursday on the sidelines of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, Peaty spoke about having a union that can represent athletes.
"It's not about money for athletes. It's more about having a voice, changing the sport for the good and having exposure," the seven-time world champion said. "Obviously, at the moment, we're a bit scattered. We don't know what to change. It's not necessarily about attacking anyone or FINA. It's about getting more of what athletes deserve and having a voice. And I think once the athletes start to be properly listened to, everyone can benefit."
Penny Heyns, head of FINA's Athletes Committee, who was in attendance, told Peaty that the athletes should appoint a spokesperson of sorts who can serve as a liaison between the athletes and FINA. The exchange between Heyns and Peaty could have turned pointed, with Heyns saying FINA was trying to set up a meeting with the athletes and Peaty saying he wasn't aware of the development. But in the end, they agreed to foster communication between the two sides.
"If we all approach you with different questions, there should be more streamlined service from the Athletes Committee to reach out to us," Peaty said. "Until now, everyone thinks it's union against FINA. It's not like that. It's about getting the best interest for the athletes."
Peaty was speaking against the backdrop of controversy stemming from incidents during medal ceremonies in Gwangju.
One of Peaty's British teammates, Duncan Scott, was a central figure in a medal podium row with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang after the men's 200m freestyle final on Tuesday.
In an apparent protest at Sun's presence in Gwangju despite allegations of doping rule violations, Scott, a co-bronze medalist, refused to stand in the center of the podium alongside Sun, the gold medalist, for photos after the medal ceremony. Scott also refused Sun's offer of a handshake, prompting the Chinese to reportedly yell, "You loser. I win!"
After the medalists came down to the pool deck for more photos, Scott refused to join the other medalists and kept walking back to the dressing room, drawing jeers from the Chinese section in the stands and cheers from everyone else.
Two days earlier, Australian swimmer Mack Horton had also kept his distance from Sun after winning silver behind the Chinese in the 400m freestyle.
Both Horton and Scott were warned by FINA for their "inadequate behavior."
Peaty said he admired Scott and Horton "for taking their stance against doping," and the fact that FINA warned them showed "the climate the athletes have now in the arena."
"There shouldn't be any warning shots fired at them for having freedom of speech," Peaty said. "If you don't want to go on the podium, you don't want to go on the podium. No one's forcing you to do that. I stand behind them both completely because it's what's right. When you go around smashing vials, it's not right. You shouldn't be in the sport at all."
Peaty has been dominating the men's breaststroke races in recent years. In the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Sunday, Peaty clocked 56.88 to break his own world record of 57.10.
The following day, Peaty won the final in 57.14 and became the first to win the men's 100m breaststroke three times.
Peaty picked up his second gold medal of the championships on Wednesday, winning the 50m breaststroke title in 26.06. No one else has won this event more than twice.
Asked if he has to stay self-motivated given the considerable gap with the rest of the field, Peaty said he won't have trouble maintaining his focus.
"It gets to the point where you're two seconds ahead of the heat. It's very hard to keep that nervous approach to it," Peaty said. "I just go out there and execute what I've done in training and focus on what I've done in training. I think during the Olympics (in Tokyo next year), I'll find that extra edge."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
