Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C Q2 net down on currency loss

All Headlines 14:48 July 25, 2019

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped 4.7 percent compared with a year ago on currency losses.

Net profit for the April-June period stood at 192.2 billion won (US$162 million), a slight drop from 201 billion won a year earlier. The company attributed currency-related losses to the drop in its bottom line.

However, sales surged 10.4 percent on-year to 4.6 trillion won in the second quarter, and operating profit rose 11 percent on-year to 245.1 billion won in the cited period, it said.

For the first six months of the year, Hyundai E&C logged 8.5 trillion won in sales, a 10 percent increase from a year earlier, and 450.3 billion won in operating profit, a 2.5 percent increase from a year ago.

First-half net profit also rose 4.7 percent on-year to 192.2 billion won in the first half.

Hyundai E&C said it secured 11.4 trillion won worth of orders in the first half, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai construction #Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!