Hyundai E&C Q2 net down on currency loss
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped 4.7 percent compared with a year ago on currency losses.
Net profit for the April-June period stood at 192.2 billion won (US$162 million), a slight drop from 201 billion won a year earlier. The company attributed currency-related losses to the drop in its bottom line.
However, sales surged 10.4 percent on-year to 4.6 trillion won in the second quarter, and operating profit rose 11 percent on-year to 245.1 billion won in the cited period, it said.
For the first six months of the year, Hyundai E&C logged 8.5 trillion won in sales, a 10 percent increase from a year earlier, and 450.3 billion won in operating profit, a 2.5 percent increase from a year ago.
First-half net profit also rose 4.7 percent on-year to 192.2 billion won in the first half.
Hyundai E&C said it secured 11.4 trillion won worth of orders in the first half, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier.
