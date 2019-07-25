(Gwangju Swimming) Hungarian star swimmer Hosszu to raise speed for Tokyo
By Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Hungarian star swimmer Katinka Hosszu said Thursday that she will throttle up further to defend her title at the Olympics in Japan next year.
In the finals of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju on Monday, she finished first in 2:07.53, over a full second ahead of second-place Ye Shiwen of China, who clocked 2:08.60.
The gold helped her become the first female swimmer to win four straight world titles in a single event. Two other women -- Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Katie Ledecky of the United States -- had come close to the feat but failed.
"I'm happy that I'm the only one," Hosszu said in a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju. "I'm really happy that I haven't been beaten in 200m medley for seven years. This is something that I'm very proud of."
But she said she still needs more effort to improve her speed to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo next year.
"I need to be faster," she said. "Obviously, I know what I need to do and what I need to focus on. I'll be trying to do everything to be much faster than I am now."
The 30-year old swimmer said she was largely inspired by her compatriot Kristof Milak's world record-breaking performance the previous day.
On Wednesday, Milak, 19, recorded 1:50.73 in the men's 200m butterfly finals, breaking the 10-year-old world record set by Michael Phelps of the U.S.
"It was an amazing feeling. I was so proud of him, really," she said. "He gave me a lot of motivation and inspiration as well."
On the subject of controversy stemming from incidents during medal ceremonies involving Sun Yang of China, the Hungarian swimmer was diplomatic.
"I always say that a story always has two sides. And I'm not sure if we know exactly what happened," she said. "I don't want to judge without having full information of the whole issue. I can't really say exactly who is wrong or who is right."
The so-called podium row, sparked by Sun's golds in the men's 400m and 200m freestyle on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, has been the talk of the Gwangju world championships.
Australian swimmer Mack Horton and British athlete Duncan Scott protested against Sun's presence in Gwangju while he faces allegations of doping rule violations.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS