(LEAD) Seoul stocks slip on weak earnings, NK missile launch
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday as investor sentiment was dented by downbeat corporate earnings and North Korea's missile launches. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 7.82 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,074.48. Trading volume was moderate at 590.89 million shares worth 5.13 trillion won (US$4.34 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 688 to 152.
Institutions dumped local stocks on concerns over lackluster earnings and slowing growth amid escalating trade tension with Japan. North Korea fired two short-range missiles earlier in the day -- an apparent tactic to put pressure on Washington ahead of possible nuclear talks.
Foreigners remained net buyers on hopes of eased trade tension as the United States and China plan to resume their trade talks next week, the first such talks since their leaders declared a temporary truce in late June.
"Although trade talks between the U.S. and China lifted sentiment among foreigners, South Korea's trade tension with Japan and North Korea's missile launches highlighted geopolitical tension on the Korean Peninsula," Yoon Jung-seon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said. "The stock market suffered on mixed corporate results and a weak economic outlook, while auto and chip shares buttressed the bottom line."
Institutions offloaded a net 153.3 billion won worth of local stocks, while foreigners and individuals purchased a net 112.2 billion won and 45.6 billion won, respectively.
Chemical and bio shares were among the worst performing sectors.
LG Chem, the nation's leading chemicals firm, dipped 4.95 percent to 336,500 won after its quarterly results missed the market consensus due to one-off costs related to energy storage system fires.
Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, dropped 3.74 percent to 260,500 won after turning to a loss in the second quarter amid concerns over the prosecution's widening probe into accounting fraud allegations against it.
Tech shares were up after chip giant SK hynix said it plans to cut its memory chip production this year, easing concerns over a supply glut that weighed on memory prices.
SK hynix moved up 2.06 percent to 79,200 won despite gloomy second-quarter profit numbers. Its bigger rival, Samsung Electronics, gained 1.72 percent to reach 47,200 won.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, soared 8.5 percent to 134,000 won despite sluggish second-quarter earnings as investors bet on its plan to expand financial services.
Hyundai Mobis, the parts maker for Hyundai Motor, jumped 5.59 percent to 245,000 won after posting upbeat quarterly results on strong demand for electric vehicle components.
The South Korean won closed at 1,181.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from Wednesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys shed 1.9 basis points to 1.302 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond lost 2.7 basis points to 1.343 percent.
