KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanssem 67,300 DN 1,300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,850 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 257,000 DN 3,000
Kogas 43,650 DN 400
LGInt 19,250 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 7,020 DN 220
SBC 17,050 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 26,850 DN 350
TONGYANG 1,710 DN 95
Daesang 24,350 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,280 DN 50
ORION Holdings 16,450 DN 850
KISWire 25,750 UP 250
LotteFood 505,000 DN 13,000
NEXENTIRE 9,030 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 90,800 DN 2,100
KCC 245,500 DN 7,000
HankookShellOil 322,000 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 DN150
KiaMtr 43,400 DN 500
UNID 47,450 DN 150
DSME 29,200 DN 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,000 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 45,100 DN 750
HITEJINRO 21,400 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 138,000 0
DOOSAN 98,000 UP 500
DaelimInd 107,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 16,550 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,150 DN 1,700
TaekwangInd 1,297,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 70
KAL 27,400 DN 750
Shinsegae 275,500 UP 500
Nongshim 238,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 41,500 DN 1,800
Hyosung 79,600 DN 1,000
Binggrae 66,800 0
GCH Corp 20,850 DN 1,350
LotteChilsung 154,500 UP 1,000
