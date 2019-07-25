KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Donga Socio Holdings 91,400 DN 3,000
SK hynix 79,200 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 718,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,250 DN 1,050
Hanwha 24,900 DN 600
DB HiTek 13,400 DN 400
CJ 96,100 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 35,150 UP 400
S-Oil 93,000 DN 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,100 DN 950
KorZinc 458,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 114,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 DN 420
SYC 54,900 DN 1,900
KSOE 102,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,800 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 86,200 DN 200
Hanwha Chem 20,100 DN 550
Mobis 245,500 UP 13,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,450 DN 950
HDC HOLDINGS 12,750 DN 450
S-1 100,500 UP 2,600
HyundaiMipoDock 43,950 DN 2,450
OCI 87,900 DN 3,000
Hanchem 82,500 DN 1,200
DWS 41,000 UP 1,100
KEPCO 27,300 UP 600
SamsungSecu 38,400 DN 150
SKTelecom 248,500 DN 6,500
S&T MOTIV 44,900 DN 350
HyundaiElev 83,000 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 34,700 DN 150
Hanon Systems 12,000 0
SK 225,000 DN 5,000
DAEKYO 6,190 UP 100
GKL 18,500 DN 100
Handsome 36,600 DN 100
WJ COWAY 83,700 DN 200
