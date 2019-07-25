KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 140,500 DN 1,500
IBK 13,700 DN 200
KorElecTerm 63,600 UP 1,300
NamhaeChem 9,450 DN 350
DONGSUH 18,350 DN 150
BGF 6,550 DN 210
SamsungEng 15,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 92,700 DN 2,100
PanOcean 4,875 DN 165
SAMSUNG CARD 36,200 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 27,550 DN 400
KT 27,650 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184000 UP1500
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,400 DN 400
KT&G 98,100 DN 200
DHICO 6,110 DN 240
LG Display 16,050 DN 350
Kangwonland 30,850 DN 150
NAVER 134,000 UP 10,500
Kakao 131,000 DN 5,000
NCsoft 490,000 DN 3,000
DSINFRA 6,230 UP 50
DWEC 4,175 DN 195
Donga ST 96,400 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,100 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 290,000 UP 5,000
DongwonF&B 287,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 31,250 DN 450
LGH&H 1,308,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 336,000 DN 17,500
KEPCO E&C 19,350 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,600 DN 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,750 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 69,700 DN 300
Celltrion 178,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,450 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,000 DN 700
