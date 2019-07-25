KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,800 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 37,300 UP 250
GS 50,900 DN 900
CJ CGV 35,750 DN 700
HYUNDAILIVART 16,600 DN 450
LIG Nex1 29,750 0
FILA KOREA 67,600 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,620 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 DN 3,000
LF 25,400 DN 100
FOOSUNG 9,510 UP 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,650 DN 130
SK Innovation 172,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 24,750 DN 750
KBFinancialGroup 44,150 DN 1,350
Hansae 19,050 0
LG HAUSYS 54,300 DN 1,700
Youngone Corp 34,100 0
KOLON IND 41,700 DN 600
HanmiPharm 297,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,290 DN 10
emart 126,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY320 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 56,200 UP 200
CUCKOO 121,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 105,000 UP 6,100
MANDO 31,800 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 270,500 DN 10,500
INNOCEAN 67,200 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 36,200 DN 400
Netmarble 91,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S322500 DN14500
ORION 83,700 UP 1,200
BGF Retail 202,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 47,650 DN 1,350
HDC-OP 36,250 UP 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,050 DN 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 13,700 DN 300
