Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial's Q2 profit gains 6.2 pct

All Headlines 16:16 July 25, 2019

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major South Korean banking group, said Thursday its net profit rose 6.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, boosted by investment gains.

Second-quarter net profit stood at 996.1 billion won (US$843.1 million), compared with a profit of 938 billion won a year earlier, Shinhan Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Shinhan Financial's Q2 profit gains 6.2 pct - 1

Shinhan Financial's first-half net profit grew 6.6 percent on year to a record 1.9 trillion won, the banking group said.

Flagship Shinhan Bank saw its net profit fall 1.1 percent on-year to 618.1 billion won for the first quarter.

Shinhan Bank's interest income rose 6.6 percent on-year to 663.7 billion won for the second quarter, with its net interest margin falling 0.03 basis point to 1.58 percent.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Shinhan Financial profit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!