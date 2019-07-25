Doosan Heavy Q2 net more than triples on equity gains
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit more than tripled from a year earlier, largely due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates.
Net profit for the April-June period stood at 187.4 billion won (US$162 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 52.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales climbed 3.7 percent on-year to 3.97 trillion won in the second quarter, and operating profit rose 6.3 percent on-year to 385.3 billion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said robust earnings from its affiliates Doosan Infracore Co. and Doosan Engineering & Construction Co. helped improve its bottom line in the second quarter.
On a standalone basis, Doosan Heavy had 1.3 trillion won in sales and 64.1 billion won in operating profit in the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Doosan Heavy said it logged 784.8 billion worth of orders, up 37 percent from a year ago.
The company said it expects to win 2.6 trillion worth of orders in the second half, and this year's total value of orders will likely surpass last year's 4.6 trillion won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
-
5
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report