S. Korea to sell 5.6 trillion won in state bonds in Aug.

All Headlines 17:15 July 25, 2019

SEJONG, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 5.6 trillion won (US$4.74 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The government will issue 1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It intends to sell 1.65 trillion won in 10-and 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.45 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

It will also sell 500 billion won worth of 50-year Treasurys, the longest-dated debt in the country.

