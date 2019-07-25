S. Korea to sell 5.6 trillion won in state bonds in Aug.
All Headlines 17:15 July 25, 2019
SEJONG, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 5.6 trillion won (US$4.74 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The government will issue 1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It intends to sell 1.65 trillion won in 10-and 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.45 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
It will also sell 500 billion won worth of 50-year Treasurys, the longest-dated debt in the country.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
-
5
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
Most Saved
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report