Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range missiles toward the East Sea in what appears to be a move designed to put pressure on the United States and draw more concessions ahead of its possible nuclear talks with Washington.
"North Korea fired one short-range missile at around 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m., from Hodo Peninsula near its eastern coastal town of Wonsan into the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's foreign minister unlikely to attend regional forum next month: sources
SEOUL -- North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is unlikely to attend an upcoming regional forum to be held in Thailand early next month, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
The North recently notified the host country that Ri will not join the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) slated to take place in Bangkok on Aug. 2, according to the sources. Ri has also canceled his plan to visit two ASEAN countries.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia hold working-level talks over airspace intrusion
SEOUL -- South Korea and Russia held a working-level meeting in Seoul on Thursday over a Russian warplane's recent violation of Korean airspace, the defense ministry here said, amid conflicting accounts of the incident from the two countries.
On Tuesday, the Russian A-50 early-warning jet intruded into Korean airspace twice in the East Sea near its easternmost islets of Dokdo, prompting the South Korean Air Force to fire hundreds of warning shots, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
----------------
Moon calls for 'fundamental change' of state prosecution
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed Thursday that the South Korean people want a "fundamental change" of the state prosecution accused of having been often politically swayed, as the new chief prosecutor began his two-year tenure.
"(You) are assuming a very important post at a very important time," Moon told Yoon Seok-youl after presenting him a letter of appointment at Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
Moon hails 'win-win' job creation deal in Gumi joined by LG Chem
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday welcomed a decision by LG Chem to build a major factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, in partnership with local governments, saying it reflects South Koreans' can-do spirit in the face of Japan's export curbs.
He described it as a "Gumi-type" job creation model revolving around a four-way agreement involving labor and management at the company, as well as the city and provincial authorities.
----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) N. Korea seeks to up the ante in nuclear talks with latest missile launches
SEOUL -- North Korea's latest firing of missiles appears aimed at sending a message to the United States through a calibrated move to protest a planned U.S.-South Korea military exercise and at also raising its negotiating power ahead of possible nuclear talks with Washington, experts said Thursday.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two short-range missiles from near the east coast town of Wonsan into the East Sea. The launches followed Pyongyang's test-firing in early May of multiple projectiles, including what it claimed to be new tactical guided weapons and two short-range missiles, over a period of less than a week.
(END)
