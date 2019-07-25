Women account for 3.6 percent of executives at S. Korea's 500 biggest firms
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The portion of female executives at South Korea's 500 largest companies in terms of sales came to 3.6 percent in 2018, continuing a trend of modest annual growth, according to a survey released Thursday.
The survey, conducted by the gender ministry, showed a total of 14,460 C-suite members as of last year, 518 of which are women.
During the reported year, the number of women executives increased by 64, or 0.6 percentage point, from a year ago. The proportion of women executives at the companies edged up to 3.0 percent in 2017 from 2.7 percent in 2016, 2.4 percent in 2015 and 2.3 percent in 2014.
According to the survey, the number of companies with more than one female executive increased 18 from a year ago to 190. The numbers of companies whose portion of women executives is higher than 10 percent, 20 percent, 30 percent and 40 percent were tallied at 60, 14, five and zero, respectively.
Hansae Co., an apparels maker, topped the list of the portion of female executives at 38.9 percent, followed by fashion company Handsome at 36.8 percent and educational company Daekyo, healthcare company Handok and builder Seohee at 33.3 percent.
Among the 30 biggest companies, CJ Cheiljedang led the pack at 15.1 percent, compared with Samsung Electronics Co,.'s 5.2 percent, SK's 2.7 percent, Hyundai Motor Co.'s 0.7 percent, POSCO's 2.6 percent and LG Electronics Inc.'s 2.1 percent.
Of the 500 largest companies, the sectors of information and communications, retail and finance and insurance, and manufacturing showed respective portions of female executives at 8.4 percent, 5.1 percent, 3.4 percent and 3.2 percent.
