(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Back Su-yeon finishes 13th in women's breaststroke semis
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Back Su-yeon ended in 13th place in the semifinals of the women's 200m breaststroke at the world championships on Thursday, missing out on the final by more than two seconds.
Back finished her race in 2:26.29 and won't compete in Friday's final at the FINA World Championships. Only the top eight advanced, led by defending champion Yuliya Efimova of Russia with 2:21.20.
Kaylene Corbett of South Africa earned the last spot in 2:24.18.
Back was the third swimmer from the host nation to compete in the semifinals in swimming, following Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley and Park Su-jin in the women's 200m butterfly. Fellow South Korean Lee Ju-ho was scheduled to race in the men's 200m backstroke semifinals minutes after Back's event.
This is Back's seventh world championships, and she has been in four semifinals without making it to the final.
Earlier Thursday, Back finished the heats in 16th place with 2:26.56, earning the last semifinals berth by 0.21 second.
In the semis, Back raced in the first of two groups, in Lane 8. She was fifth after the first 50m and seventh at the halfway mark. But the South Korean fell to last place at the next turn, and finished last in her group.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
