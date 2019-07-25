(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Lee Ju-ho unable to meet goals in worlds semifinals debut
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Before his semifinals race in the men's 200m backstroke at the world championships on Thursday, South Korean Lee Ju-ho had set two goals: to break his own national record and to reach the final.
He fell short of both.
Lee clocked 1:57.68 to place 11th in the semis at the FINA World Championships. Only the top eight, led by the defending champion Evgeny Rylov of Russia, advanced to the final on Friday. Lee missed his South Korean record by 0.01 second, while coming up 0.42 second behind the eighth-place swimmer, Ryosuke Irie of Japan.
Swimming in Lane 7 in the second of two groups, Lee was in first place over the first 50m and stayed in second place through the 100m and 150m points. But Lee himself knew he couldn't sustain it.
"In the late stretches, I can't compete with the top guys of the world, So I thought I should charge out in front early and try as hard as I can to stay there," Lee said. "But I fell even further back than I'd expected. I really wanted to break my national record, and I am so disappointed I couldn't do it here."
Lee, 24, is competing in his first world championships. He's just the fourth swimmer from the host country to race in the semifinals in swimming, after Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley, Park Su-jin in the women's 200m butterfly and Back Su-yeon in the women's 200m breaststroke.
So far, only Kim has made the final and she finished sixth there on Monday.
Lee, captain of the national swimming team, said he's well aware of the criticism South Korea has drawn from a frustrated fan base thirsty for new swimming heroes. Park Tae-hwan, the only Olympic gold medalist and world champion in swimming for South Korea, is skipping this competition, and his absence has left the host country without a viable star or a household name that casual fans can root for.
"Objectively speaking, we're not good enough to be sending swimmers to the semifinals and finals with ease," Lee said. "I think people's expectations were particularly high this year because the championships are being held in Gwangju. We have some good, young swimmers coming up, and if people can continue to support us, we'll see the next Park Tae-hwan."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
