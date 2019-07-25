(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean swimmer Back Su-yeon motivated by near-misses
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Back Su-yeon entered her fourth semifinals in her seventh world championships on Thursday. And for the fourth time, she didn't make it to the final.
It's these misses that keep her coming back to try again.
"I've come close a few times here and there, and I am motivated by these missed opportunities," Back said after finishing in 13th place in the semifinals of teh women's 200m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships. The top eight advanced to Friday's final, and Back missed the cut by 2.11 seconds, as her best time of the season wasn't good enough.
It wasn't as close as some of her earlier misses, and they all sting the same, Back said.
"Even though I set my season best, I am still disappointed," she said. "But I'll try to forget about this and focus on my two remaining races."
Back will enter the preliminaries for the 50m breaststroke on Saturday and the women's 4x100m medley relay on Sunday.
Now 28, Back recalled her world championships debut in 2005, when she was still in middle school.
"Back then, I didn't know any better, so I just jumped into the pool and raced without thinking twice," she said. "I think I've learned how to control myself better. I feel Iike I've grown so much, and competing here has been a learning experience as well."
Some swimmers her age may start contemplating retirement, but Back said she hasn't started thinking about leaving the pool just yet.
"I don't think I am in decline," she said. "I'll try to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics the best I can."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
