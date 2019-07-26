Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. urges N. Korea to stop provocations after missile tests

All Headlines 03:42 July 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations after it launched two new short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the regime.

At a press briefing, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. "urge(s) no more provocations" and hopes the two sides will hold working-level talks on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program.

