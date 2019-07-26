(LEAD) U.S. urges N. Korea to stop provocations after missile tests
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para; ADDS photo, byline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations after it launched two new short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the regime.
At a press briefing, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. "urge(s) no more provocations" and hopes the two sides will hold working-level talks on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program.
The comments come after North Korea on Thursday (Seoul time) launched what Seoul described as two short-range ballistic missiles of a "new kind," the first such provocation since May 9.
The launches follow an agreement to restart working-level negotiations, which was reached during an impromptu meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
"What the president has stressed is that we want to have diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans," Ortagus said, adding that the U.S. urges the North Koreans to continue to resolve the issues the two leaders committed to at their earlier summits.
She also said the U.S. wants a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear issue and all sanctions on North Korea will remain in effect until the goal of denuclearization has been reached.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
