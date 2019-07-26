(2nd LD) U.S. urges N. Korea to stop provocations, return to talks, after missile tests
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more remarks; RECASTS headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations and return to talks after the regime launched two new short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the country.
At a press briefing, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. is aware of the reports of the launches, which took place Thursday (Seoul time) in the first such provocation since early May.
"We urge no more provocations," she said, adding that "all parties" should abide by their obligations under U.N. Security Council resolutions.
North Korea fired what South Korea described as a "new kind" of short-range ballistic missile despite a U.N. ban on all types of ballistic missile launches by the regime.
"What the president has said, and what the president has stressed and the secretary as well, is that we want to have diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans, and we continue to urge the North Koreans to resolve all of the things that the president and that Chairman Kim have talked about through diplomacy," Ortagus said.
The launches follow an agreement to restart working-level negotiations, which was reached during an impromptu meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
At the time, both Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the talks were expected to resume in mid-July. Earlier this week Trump acknowledged that the talks have not been scheduled yet and that the two sides will meet when the North is ready.
"What we're hoping is that after the historic visit that the president had at the DMZ with Kim Jong-un ... is that we can continue to move forward on the commitments made in Vietnam," Ortagus said, referring to Trump and Kim's second summit in February that ended without a deal.
The first summit in Singapore in June 2018, however, yielded an agreement to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.
"This administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans and we continue to press and hope for these working-level negotiations to move forward," the spokeswoman said.
Ortagus reiterated that the U.S. seeks a diplomatic resolution and the end of North Korea's nuclear weapons, while keeping all sanctions in place until that goal is reached.
Asked if Pompeo plans to meet with North Korean officials during his attendance at a regional forum in Thailand next week, the spokeswoman said she had nothing to announce.
"There's no component to announce on the trip as it relates to North Korea," she said.
Asked to comment on a Russian warplane's incursion of South Korean airspace earlier this week, Ortagus said: "We think that those sorts of actions are certainly provocative. It's not something that we're supportive of and we would hope that the Russians would not continue to do that."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
