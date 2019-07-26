Pompeo says he expects talks with N.K. to resume in couple of weeks
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he expects working-level talks with North Korea to resume in a couple of weeks despite the regime's missile launches earlier the same day.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Pompeo described the two short-range ballistic missile launches as something of a negotiating tactic, according to Bloomberg News.
He also said, according to Reuters, that he expected the working-level talks to begin "in a couple of weeks, I anticipate."
"Everybody tries to get ready for negotiations and create leverage and create risk for the other side," Pompeo said. "We remain convinced that there's a diplomatic way forward, a negotiated solution to this."
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level talks when they held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
Trump and Pompeo had said the talks would restart in mid-July, but last week the North warned it would be contingent on whether South Korea and the U.S. conduct joint military exercises scheduled for next month.
"President Trump has been incredibly consistent here: We want diplomacy to work," Pompeo said in the interview. "If it takes another two weeks or four weeks, so be it."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
