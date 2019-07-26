Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon tells new prosecution chief to deal sternly with corruption by influential figures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, puts pressure on U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae quick in stating that N. Korea fired new short-range ballistic missiles (Donga llbo)
-- NSC voices 'strong regret' over N. Korea's ballistic missile provocation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae calls N. Korea's projectiles 'new-type short-range ballistic missiles' (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean military fails to track N. Korea's new ballistic missiles (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae's NSC confirms N. Korea fired 'ballistic missiles' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea puts pressure on U.S., while not crossing red line (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea adds fuel with new ballistic missile firing (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix cuts production, postpones investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- High-income salaried workers face more taxes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North shoots 2 missiles into sea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to raise tax credit for facility investment, R&D (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea fires 'new type of ballistic missiles' (Korea Times)
(END)
